Logan Paul Reacts To LA Knight’s Botch At Elimination Chamber

Logan Paul has weighed in on a moment from the 2026 edition of WWE Elimination Chamber that saw LA Knight slip off the top rope while attempting an elbow drop.

Speaking on his podcast, Paul addressed the botch and surprisingly defended Knight, even while continuing to take verbal shots at him.

“What I’m about to say is the last thing I want to do. I don’t want to do this, bro. Because I despise LA Knight and everything he stands for. Because let’s be honest, he doesn’t stand for anything. He stands for one affirmative word. Yeah, we get it, bro. Shut up.”

Despite the jab, Paul explained that the slip was likely caused by ring conditions rather than a mistake by Knight. Having been in the ring during the match himself, Paul said the ropes become increasingly difficult to use late in the show.

“That particular botch that LA Knight had is not his fault. And I was in the ring. I was watching it go down live, and I can feel the ropes before I do the jumps. They are so slippery and oily. You have no idea.”

Paul noted that by the time the main event portion of a show begins, the ropes have often absorbed sweat and oils from multiple matches throughout the night.

“Especially when you’re the last match of the night because it’s been used. All these oily, sweaty wrestlers are just greasing these ropes up. So by the time it’s 10:00 p.m. and you’re the last group to go, the ropes are soaking wet.”

While he defended Knight regarding the specific slip, Paul also acknowledged that performers must account for those conditions.

“Look, you as a wrestler, it is something that you do have to prepare for. If you know you’re going to be doing moves like that, you’ve got to make your best effort to either get a steady grip or clean the rope beforehand.”

The moment quickly circulated on social media following the event, but Paul’s explanation suggests the botch may have been more about the environment inside the ring than any execution error by Knight.