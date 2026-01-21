Logan Paul Says WWE Creative Decisions Are More Complex Than Fans Realize

Logan Paul has come to the defense of Paul Levesque amid growing fan criticism surrounding WWE’s creative direction.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast, Paul pushed back strongly against the notion that Levesque—better known to fans as Triple H—deserves blame for dissatisfaction with the current product. According to Paul, fans underestimate how layered and complex WWE’s creative process truly is.

“It’s also not his fault. I’m telling you as an insider, it’s not his fault, like zero percent,” Paul said. “It’s human nature, unfortunately, [for people to put blame on someone]. Like how easy is it to just assign blame? Assign blame, ‘It’s your fault, we hate you.’ When in reality, most situations have a lot of nuance.”

The discussion comes in the aftermath of a polarizing moment involving John Cena, who tapped out to Gunther in his retirement match. Following the finish, fans inside the arena directed chants of “you f**ed up”* toward Levesque.

Despite the reaction, Levesque reportedly brushed off the chants, viewing them as part of long-standing wrestling tradition where emotional responses—positive or negative—are expected.

Paul’s guest on the show, Lil Yachty, echoed the sentiment, saying it was unfair for fans to single out Levesque. He praised the WWE Chief Content Officer for handling criticism with maturity. “The reality is that behind the scenes, in real life, that’s not what’s going on,” Yachty said. “But the average consumer can’t honestly even understand the complexity of a situation, the layers in real time, the latter of a decision.”

Yachty also drew parallels between WWE criticism and backlash faced by artists in the music industry, commending Levesque for not responding emotionally online. “He’s not a guy that’s going on Instagram blacking out on everyone,” Yachty added. “So it’s easy to throw the blame on him because he’s mature enough to take it. I really do commend him in that lane.”

Paul emphasized that as someone now embedded within WWE, he sees firsthand that creative decisions are rarely the responsibility of one individual. His comments offer a rare insider counterpoint to the growing narrative that places creative frustrations squarely at Levesque’s feet.

As WWE continues down the Road to the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season intensifies, reactions to booking decisions are likely to remain heated—but Paul’s comments underline just how much happens behind the curtain that fans never see.