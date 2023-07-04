Logan Paul Segment Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW

Logan Paul and Ricochet are going face-to-face next week.

During the post-Money In The Bank episode of Raw, footage was shown of Logan Paul and Ricochet botching the Spanish Fly spot through tables and then released exclusive footage of the two brawling backstage at the O2 Arena in London, England immediately after the match.

We then see Ricochet talking backstage with new Raw interviewer Jackie Remond. During the interview segment, Ricochet challenged Logan Paul for a face-to-face meeting in the ring on next week’s Raw.

Check out the exclusive MITB footage and Ricochet segment from Raw below.