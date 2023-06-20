Logan Paul’s Post-Raw Message To MITB Competitors: “F*ck Ya’ll!” (Video)

Hey Money In The Bank competitors.

Logan Paul is coming for that a**.

So f*ck ya’ll!

That, in short, was the message from Logan Paul after his WWE television return appearance on Monday Night Raw at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio this week.

As seen during the show, “The Maverick” declared himself as the final addition to the field of competitors for the men’s ladder match at the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event, and ended up in a brawl with the rest of the Superstars scheduled for the match at the O2 Arena in London, England on July 1.

In a backstage interview with Byron Saxton after the show, Paul delivered a message to the rest of the competitors in the men’s ladder match at WWE Money In The Bank 2023, which includes Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, LA Knight, Ricochet, Santos Escobar and Damian Priest.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On his goal: “I gotta win. I gotta win. I just cut a promo, talking smack about this entire city losing, and I think I’d like to win. I think I’d like a WWE Championship on my resume. I don’t really like following the traditional path, so I’m gonna take the shortcut, get that briefcase, cash it in, beat whoever I have to.”

On being nervous about the match: “Hell yeah. Hell yeah. I’m nervous. It’s been a while since I was back, but I’m The Maverick. I like to fly, I like to perch high, and I like to jump, and I did it.”

On his message to the competitors: “F— y’all. You can bleep that? Bleep it again. F–ck y’all. I’m coming for that ass.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.