Photos: Joe Hendry Makes Surprise Appearance At WWE NXT Live Event

The WWE NXT roster hit Venice, Florida, Saturday night for a live event that featured a surprise interpromotional appearance and a dominant main event win for The Culling.

The night’s biggest shock came during a promo segment with Brooks Jensen. Jensen, who recently returned to action, was interrupted by former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry.

Hendry, who has made past appearances on NXT television, confronted Jensen before taking him down with a body slam to a big reaction from the crowd. Click here for full results.

This marks the latest moment in the ongoing WWE–TNA crossover, with Hendry joining a growing list of TNA stars to appear on WWE programming in recent months.

The main event saw Zaria, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger face off against the sinister faction The Culling (Shawn Spears, Niko Vance, & Izzi Dame).

The bout started as a singles contest between Zaria and Izzi Dame but ended in disqualification, leading to an impromptu six-person tag. In the end, The Culling stood tall, continuing their streak of dominance on the NXT live event circuit.