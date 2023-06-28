Loser Leaves Town Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

You can officially pencil in a high stakes showdown for next week’s WWE NXT.

During WWE NXT Gold Rush: Week 2, Ava Raine held her Schism Family Meeting as advertised. During the segment, The Schism were confronted by The Diamond Mine trio of The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile.

The two groups would bicker back-and-forth until finally a Loser Leaves Town tag-team match pitting The Dyad against The Creed Brothers was announced for next week’s show.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage.