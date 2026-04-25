Lucha Underground Hints At Major Announcement Coming Soon

Lucha Underground has returned to Twitter (now X) with a new video teasing an arrival soon. This marks the first post on the account since November 2019.

In the video, the camera zooms in on a luchador mask lying on the ground, surrounded by fog. As the shot gets closer, a person’s head can be seen inside the mask. The scene then cuts to the word “Mas?” displayed in red against a black background. It remains unclear what this teaser is for, but PWInsider.com speculates it could signal that the promotion is set to return to a streaming service—though they stress this is purely speculation.

Lucha Underground was launched in 2014 and aired for four seasons on El Rey. Created by Mark Burnett and Robert Rodriguez, the series featured stars including Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Angelico, Chelsea Green, Thunder Rosa, Dr. Wagner Jr., Melina, Swerve Strickland, and many others. The final episode aired in November 2018.

In 2021, discussions arose to bring the promotion back, but these plans ultimately did not materialize.