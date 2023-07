A big WWE NXT debut is scheduled for next Tuesday night.

During the Independence Day edition of NXT on USA on Tuesday night, WWE aired the latest vignette hyping the arrival of the duo of Bronco Nima and Lucien Price to NXT.

After the segment wrapped up, the NXT commentary duo of Vic Joseph and Booker T confirmed the NXT television debut of the duo on next week’s show.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.