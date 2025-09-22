Ludwig Kaiser Explains Why He And GUNTHER Agreed To Go Separate Ways

WWE star Ludwig Kaiser appeared on Kennt jeder – Der Podcast mit Hamad Firdousi, where he discussed several topics, including his split from GUNTHER and who was behind the idea.

Kaiser said, “I think I have never said this in public, but it was GUNTHER’s and my idea. You see, Imperium originated in wXw as Ringkampf, even though it was set up differently. We were all on the same level, but with different characters. Timothy Thatcher was the roughneck for the dirty work.

He continued, “I was the arrogant young boy. WALTER (GUNTHER) was the slaughterer to kill everyone. Imperium was a different dynamic. GUNTHER was the main guy and I was part of the tag team.”

On how they understood it was time to go their separate ways:

“GUNTHER is insane, he unlocks something in people that only few can. You need to know your place. My job was to make his act better and not take anything away. But at some point you want more and you get to a point where you want more. But if you keep walking behind GUNTHER, I remain the tag team guy. We realized something needs to change, so we did. Of course there is a risk, but in America you need to bank on yourself and on your skills. You need to have the balls to do that. You will get that chance, you need to use it.

Kaiser added, “I would say for myself I did just that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to WrestleTalk for transcribing the above quotes)