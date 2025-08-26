Lyra Valkyria Talks About Fan Reactions To Her Entrance Theme

WWE star Lyra Valkyria discussed her rivalry with Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch in an interview with TV Insider.

Valkyria said, “It has been an incredible few months. Now I’m looking back on my reign as IC Champion for the first time and everything that has happened with Becky and Bayley over the last few months. I now have this really cool catalog of matches. I’m creating this body of work that I’m really proud of. I’ll tell people all the time when I first started watching WWE, I used to fast forward the matches to get to the winner and what happened at the end. What they said to each other. I’ve always had an appreciation for that side of it. To get to now do more of that and do it against people I looked up to and made me want to do this has been amazing.”

On the background of her character:

“My inspiration comes from an Irish mythology goddess called the Morrigan, who is basically Ireland’s version of the Valkyrie. That’s where it all came from. The audience is so funny. I have all this research and want it to look like this and that. There was so much work into it. Then it’s broken down into, “Bird Lady!”

On the chants she gets from fans around her entrance theme:

“I always have the NXT crowd to thank for the chants that happen when I do my entrance. That started in NXT. It’s that close-knit, homegrown crowd that comes back every time. It was pretty crazy when it started. The fact it stuck and evolved to the point of people doing it during WrestleMania. That’s very cool.”

On the current WWE landscape:

“It’s hard to say because I’ve only been around now, but I could not have found a better time to be part of this locker room than right now. I really feel that, especially at Evolution. It’s so hard to talk about a feeling in this setting, but I wish I could take the atmosphere and good vibes and camaraderie between the girls at Evolution and show that to the world. I think that was a big reason the show ended up so good and why we knocked it out of the park. It’s because we are all rooting for each other, but there is still a level of competition. I have to talk about the appreciation we got from the crowd as well. That moment before the bell rang before our first match, the rise in the way the people came up. It was like they were saying they wanted this show and wanted more from us. We really took in that appreciation that day, especially even going up with all the events that were happening that weekend. Beyoncé was across the road, but I think the crowd went out of their way to show us the love.”