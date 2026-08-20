Major Change Reportedly Planned For ROH Death Before Dishonor Title Match

According to PWInsider.com, Nigel McGuinness will no longer challenge Lee Moriarty for the ROH Pure Championship at Death Before Dishonor this Friday as originally scheduled. Instead, Moriarty will face either Wheeler Yuta or Katsuyori Shibata, although the details regarding this change have not yet been announced.

McGuinness reportedly suffered an injury during last Saturday’s AEW Collision. Despite this, he continues to compete in the Continental Cup Challenge tournament and advanced to the semifinals by defeating Hechicero on last night’s AEW Dynamite.

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2026 is set to take place this Friday, August 21st, at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and it will air live on ROH HonorClub.