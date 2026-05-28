Major Hollywood Studio Reportedly Interested In Natalya Biopic

A film adaptation based on Natalya Neidhart’s life story may be gaining momentum, as a new report indicates that several Hollywood figures have expressed interest in bringing the legendary Hart family story to the big screen.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, discussions have taken place regarding a potential adaptation of Natalya’s autobiography, with sources claiming that a major A-list production company has already shown interest in becoming involved.

At this stage, the project is said to be in the early-interest phase rather than active development, but the reported level of industry attention suggests the concept is being taken seriously.

The project would be based on Natalya’s 2025 memoir, The Last Hart Beating: From the Dungeon to WWE, which chronicled her journey through one of professional wrestling’s most famous families.

The book explores:

Growing up in the Hart wrestling dynasty

Her relationship with her father, Jim Neidhart

The influence of her uncles Bret Hart and Owen Hart

Life inside the famous Hart Dungeon

Her rise to becoming a WWE star

Family struggles involving addiction, financial hardship, and loss

Her husband TJ Wilson’s career-ending neck injury

The memoir also covers several of the most significant and emotional events in wrestling history, including the Montreal Screwjob and Owen Hart’s tragic death in 1999.

A film adaptation would offer filmmakers access to a story spanning multiple generations of wrestling history, from Stu Hart’s Stampede Wrestling territory in Calgary to WWE’s modern era.

Natalya has previously expressed interest in seeing her story adapted for film, and the combination of family drama, wrestling history, personal triumphs, and tragedy could make the project one of the most compelling wrestling-related biopics ever attempted.

No studio, cast, director, or production timeline has been announced, and there is currently no confirmation that the project has formally entered development. However, the reported interest suggests the Hart family’s story could eventually join the growing list of major wrestling stories making their way to Hollywood.