Major TNA Departures Emerge Days Before AMC Network Debut

Several notable names have reportedly exited TNA Wrestling just days before the company’s highly anticipated debut on the AMC Network.

According to PWInsider, all four members of The Rascalz—Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, Myron Reed, and Dezmond Xavier—are no longer under contract and are free to negotiate with other promotions.

The report notes that the contracts of Wentz and Miguel expired at the end of 2025, with TNA opting not to exercise extension options. Reed has all but confirmed his status by updating his social media bio to read “Free Agent”. Meanwhile, Xavier—best known to WWE fans for his previous run under a different name—reportedly never signed a formal contract after reuniting with the group in November.

The departures have already impacted upcoming programming. Reed was originally advertised to challenge Leon Slater for the TNA X-Division Championship on the January 15 premiere of Thursday Night iMPACT!. That match has since been removed from all promotional materials and social media previews, effectively confirming it has been scrapped.

Despite the loss of The Rascalz, TNA has locked in other talent ahead of the relaunch. As previously reported, Cedric Alexander has re-signed with the promotion on a new multi-year deal. Additionally, The Home Town Man— the masked persona of veteran Cody Deaner—has also reportedly agreed to new terms.

The AMC Network debut episode is set to be headlined by Frankie Kazarian defending the TNA World Championship against Mike Santana. Bully Ray will serve as a special guest commentator, while AJ Styles is also scheduled to make an appearance.

With major roster changes unfolding at a critical moment, all eyes will be on TNA as it kicks off a new era on AMC.