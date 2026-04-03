Major Women’s Match Planned For WrestleMania 42 Revealed

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, a match featuring former Women’s Champions and Damage CTRL stablemates IYO SKY and Asuka is being planned for the WrestleMania 42 card.

Meltzer noted that the two women have been embroiled in a feud on RAW in recent weeks, making a matchup between SKY and Asuka likely.

WrestleVotes Radio, via Fightful Select, previously reported that 14 matches are planned for the Show of Shows. As of now, WWE has not officially announced a match between Asuka and IYO SKY, and 12 matches have been confirmed for the event, which will take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.