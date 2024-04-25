Mandy Rose Reacts To WWE Ignoring Her From History

A video package for Tatum Paxley aired on WWE NXT last week, and many NXT Women Champions from the past were mentioned, but former WWE star Mandy Rose was not one of them. Mandy responded to the video by writing “very disappointing but not surprised” on Twitter/X.

While appearing on the Power Alphas podcast, Mandy addressed the issue.

“I also think it’s kind of funny and hypocritical where like you can’t get recognized on TV. Let’s say, you know, including my name in that long list of superstars but yet you can still sell my merch and action figures for the rest of my life. That part really gets me a little bit in a sense. Like, you’re gonna be able to sell my stuff for the rest of my life but yet you can’t even showcase, like, or say my name?”

You can check out the complete podcast below: