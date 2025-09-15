Maria Kanellis Undergoes Surgery After Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Former WWE and AEW star Maria Kanellis announced on her official Twitter (X) account that she was treated for type O skin cancer earlier this week.

She had to undergo surgery to remove it after a previous biopsy indicated that it was cancerous.

Kanellis wrote, “PSA: get your moles checked!!! I had type 0 skin cancer removed today after a previous biopsy came back cancerous. Feeling very blessed they caught it so early but definitely exhausted. I will have a beautiful 3 inch scar on my leg. It’s been an interesting few years. They marked it with an eye before surgery to apparently to keep away bad spirits.”

This unfortunate news comes after reports that Kanellis and her husband Mike Bennett are expecting their third child.