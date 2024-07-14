Marigold Summer Destiny 2024 Results – July 13, 2024

By
Rich Michaels
-

Marigold held its first PPV event, “Summer Destiny 2024.” The event was emulated from Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan, and aired live on WRESTLE UNIVERSE PPV.

The cross-brand stacked card included a dream match featuring WWE Star Iyo Sky taking on Utami Hayashishita, as well as the Inaugural Marigold World Championship Match, where Giulia and Sareee would finally face off in a match called “The Destiny.”

Below are the results for the event. Results are courtesy of Fightful:

  • Rea Seto def. Komomo Minami
  • tWin toWer (Kouki Amarei & Chika Goto) vs. Victoria Yuzuki & Kizuna Tanaka ended in a 10-minute time-limit draw
  • Marigold announced the Dream Star Grand Prix
    • The round-robin tournament will run from August 31 to September 28th
  • Michiko Omukai announced that her daughter Shinno Omukai has officially joined the Marigold roster
  • CHIAKI & Nagisa Nozaki def. Myla Grace & Zayda Steel
  • Superfly Championship Match: Natsumi Showzuki def. Misa Matsui
    • Natsumi Showzuki is the inaugural Superfly Champion
  • Shinobu Kandori, Takako Inoue & NORI def. Nanae Takahashi, Nao Ishikawa & Mai Sakurai
  • United National Championship Final Match: Miku Aono def. MIRAI
  • United National Championship Match: Miku Aono def. Bozilla
    • Miku Aono is the inaugural United National Champion
  • IYO SKY def. Utami Hayashishita
  • Marigold World Championship Match: Sareee def. Giulia
    • Sareee is the inaugural Marigold World Champion

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR