Marigold Summer Destiny 2024 Results – July 13, 2024

Marigold held its first PPV event, “Summer Destiny 2024.” The event was emulated from Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan, and aired live on WRESTLE UNIVERSE PPV.

The cross-brand stacked card included a dream match featuring WWE Star Iyo Sky taking on Utami Hayashishita, as well as the Inaugural Marigold World Championship Match, where Giulia and Sareee would finally face off in a match called “The Destiny.”

Below are the results for the event. Results are courtesy of Fightful: