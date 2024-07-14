Marigold Summer Destiny 2024 Results – July 13, 2024

Marigold held its first PPV event, “Summer Destiny 2024.” The event was emulated from Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan, and aired live on WRESTLE UNIVERSE PPV.
The cross-brand stacked card included a dream match featuring WWE Star Iyo Sky taking on Utami Hayashishita, as well as the Inaugural Marigold World Championship Match, where Giulia and Sareee would finally face off in a match called “The Destiny.”
Below are the results for the event. Results are courtesy of Fightful:
- Rea Seto def. Komomo Minami
- tWin toWer (Kouki Amarei & Chika Goto) vs. Victoria Yuzuki & Kizuna Tanaka ended in a 10-minute time-limit draw
- Marigold announced the Dream Star Grand Prix
- The round-robin tournament will run from August 31 to September 28th
- Michiko Omukai announced that her daughter Shinno Omukai has officially joined the Marigold roster
- CHIAKI & Nagisa Nozaki def. Myla Grace & Zayda Steel
- Superfly Championship Match: Natsumi Showzuki def. Misa Matsui
- Natsumi Showzuki is the inaugural Superfly Champion
- Shinobu Kandori, Takako Inoue & NORI def. Nanae Takahashi, Nao Ishikawa & Mai Sakurai
- United National Championship Final Match: Miku Aono def. MIRAI
- United National Championship Match: Miku Aono def. Bozilla
- Miku Aono is the inaugural United National Champion
- IYO SKY def. Utami Hayashishita
- Marigold World Championship Match: Sareee def. Giulia
- Sareee is the inaugural Marigold World Champion