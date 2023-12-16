Mark Briscoe Addresses WWE On FOX “Dem Boyz” Controversy

Mark Briscoe spoke about the “Dem Boyz” controversy with the WWE on FOX Twitter account during the ROH Final Battle 2023 post-show press conference.

While talking with media after the final Ring Of Honor pay-per-view of the year on Friday night in Garland, TX., the AEW and ROH star spoke about the controversy surrounding WWE On FOX’s Twitter account using his “Dem Boyz” catchphrase, and his subsequent response.

“I’m a human, man,” Briscoe said. “I don’t get on Twitter that often, to be honest. We have a nice group text, the three of us, and Dax texted ‘Happy anniversary.’ One of my favorite matches of all time, that dog collar match. Somebody told me he made a post on Twitter. ‘That’s cool, let me check it out.’ On my phone, I can’t get on Twitter. I blocked it because sometimes, it’s not good for my brain. That social media is not too good for my brain. However, I get on Twitter on my wife’s phone, ain’t no problem. I get on there, I check out the post Dax made. ‘That’s good stuff.’ Made me feel warm inside.”

Briscoe continued, “Next thing I know, I do a little scrolling and looking. I saw the tweet that I responded to that said ‘Dem Boyz’ with another tag team. When I saw it, I thought it was made that very day. It was made two days prior. I thought it was made by somebody from the other company, or at least had to be approved from somebody from the other company. I thought, ‘Man, on the anniversary of this match that we had, they’re really going to do that? That’s kind of disrespectful. I can’t just keep silent. There’s only one Dem Boyz.’ You can talk about the Dallas Cowboys and multiple songs in the hip hop genre. That’s all good. In professional wrestling, there is only one Dem Boyz. That’s Mark and Jay Briscoe. I had to let them know there only one Dem Boyz.”

He also spoke about the reaction and the fallout from his reply to the WWE on FOX Twitter account post stealing his “Dem Boyz” catchphrase, which as seen on AEW programming this week, was supported by fans with loud “Dem Boyz” chants as soon as Briscoe hit the ring.

“I’ll tell you what happened,” he said. “I posted what I posted, and then I didn’t look at Twitter for multiple hours. I went and picked up my son from his uncle’s house, and my wife was like, ‘You shouldn’t get on Twitter no more for that day.’ Okay, I wasn’t really planning on it, but now that you said that, I’m gonna. I looked and there was quite a bit of stuff that wasn’t very nice that some people were saying a bunch of things that I don’t think they would have said to my face. At that point I realized, ‘Wow, this is getting a little out of hand.’ I made a second post and said, ‘that’s why I don’t post on Twitter much anymore. Some of ya’ll are wild.”

He continued, “Let me be clear, this is where I’m coming from. My best friend, my brother, not being gone a year and I see this and it triggered me.’ I’m a human. We’re all human. Some people act like they don’t know what the next level from human is, but they act one level higher than human and they don’t make mistakes. Let me at least explain to these people what I’m feeling. It’s hard. Faith in God is what gets me through. I truly believe my brother is in a better place and he’s doing better than me. He doesn’t have to worry about no bills, none of that bullshit. Dumbass Twitter posts. He’s doing good. It’s tough. First holiday season, first Christmas without him. I’m trying my best to hold it together for the family. His wife and kids, mom and dad, sister. Tonight was therapy out there. Nothing like it. It’s not easy and we’re adjusting to this new normal. If anybody in the professional wrestling world is going to call themselves Dem Boyz, I’m going to come at you [laughs]. I don’t care who you are. There’s only one Dem Boyz and that’s the Briscoe Brothers, damn it.”

Check out the complete ROH Final Battle 2023 post-show press conference via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.