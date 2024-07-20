Mark Henry Recalls A Proposed Nickname For Him In WWE That He Rejected

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently spoke with Denise Salcedo for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Henry commented on a proposed nickname he rejected:

“There was really nothing I did that I didn’t want to do except when they wanted to do the ‘silverback’ thing. I’m a Black man in America, I got little Black kids all over the world looking up to me. The last thing I need to do is call myself a f***ing primate.”

His Sexual Chocolate gimmick:

“‘Sexual Chocolate’ was the best. I had so much fun doing that.”

Vince McMahon’s thoughts on Sexual Chocolate:

“Vince said ‘You’re the only person I’ve ever met in my life that wants to lose, but I was like the whole point of the character is he gets distracted by the ladies. He gets distracted by the moment… [Vince] would laugh his a** off.”

You can check out the interview below: