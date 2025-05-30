Mark Henry Urges WWE To Avoid Another Failed Faction With Wyatt Sicks

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed several topics, including the return of the Wyatt Six. He also addressed the negative reactions to the faction that have been circulating online and shared his thoughts on how he would present them.

Henry said, “The negativity is because they’re not in a defined role. If the WWE puts them in a defined role, you solve the problems. Just like John Cena said he was gonna ruin wrestling, I would have the Wyatt Sicks do [a different] version of what John Cena’s doing, ‘We’re gonna ruin everything. You will not have a successful championship match. You will not have a successful tag team match. You will not have a successful trios [match]. Nothing is going to go well unless we get the opportunity for those titles. End of story.’”

On the Wyatt Sicks:

“When you have something that’s of an alternative, futuristic, spiritual realm, something that’s completely different, then you gotta allow it to be different. You can’t just do matches. You can’t just have backstage promos with them talking. Man, this is the time to do cinematic stuff. Man, they could do so much. I see a vision for it, but it ain’t about what I see, it’s about what they see.”

On not wanting the Wyatt Sicks to become another failed faction:

“We don’t want it to be another unsuccessful faction because you look at the history of wrestling, for all the successful factions; Horseman, Nation, DX. Then, you have these factions that just fell on deaf ears. I want them to be listed as one of the factions that we all remember.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.