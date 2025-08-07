Mark Shapiro Explains WWE’s Decision To Partner With ESPN

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has signed a new deal with ESPN to air all of their premium live events (PLE) on the network’s direct-to-consumer streaming service starting in 2026.

TKO President Mark Shapiro recently participated in an earnings call to discuss various topics, including the company’s choice to partner with ESPN instead of Netflix, with whom they already have a deal for RAW. Shapiro stated that although they could have secured a slightly higher rights fee with another partner, they preferred to work with ESPN due to the strength of its brand.

Shapiro said, “First off, I think we’ve been consistent in our messaging to you, that we were always a little reticent about having all of our eggs in one basket. Don’t get me wrong, when you’re doing these deals, you’re balancing monetization, right? Of the asset and the opportunity, with, of course, reach, with regard to our brand and our audience. So, that certainly played a factor. When we had went into the market, at roughly the same time, we began talking with interested parties in the UFC. We had strong interest because more than anything else, these are monthly, big events, and we’re now, frankly, living in the big event era if you will.”

On the value of the ESPN brand:

“I would just tell you, when all was said and done, we could have actually had a slightly higher rights fee by going with another partner. But we felt the strength of ESPN’s brand, their reach, the platform, the makeup of their audience and their D.T.C. strategy, which is launching soon here, was just as important as the dollars and we’ve been consistent with our approach in our messaging to you. Ultimately, we’re sitting here with a five-year deal, annual escalators, high-margin revenue stream with attractive visibility and stability. Deflative programming that are the PLEs and Nick Khan and Triple H have done such an amazing job taking the baton from Vince McMahon. These PLEs are purpose-built for direct-to-consumer services. We will stream all 10 PLEs over the course of a year… The idea of having a Money in the Bank, a SummerSlam, a WrestleMania, take your pick from our PLEs, with the first hour or even two simulcast on ESPN linear and the D.T.C. which is a handoff to their direct-to-consumer. You just can’t beat that proposition, and of course, that’s driven by the fact that ESPN’s linear platform is absolutely unmatched in the industry.”

You can check out Shapiro’s comments in the video below.

