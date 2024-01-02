Match On WWE RAW Suddenly Stopped Due To Star Getting Hurt

Imperium (Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) competed against Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso on the January 1st “Day 1” edition of WWE RAW.

After a commercial break, the match was abruptly stopped when doctors arrived to check on Vinci. The match was declared won by Kingston and Uso. A replay of Vinci’s head bouncing on the mat after being hit with a dropkick by Kofi was shown.

Vinci was able to walk to the back with the assistance of Kaiser and an official, which is regarded as a positive sign.

Following the match, Kingston tweeted “Damn…”