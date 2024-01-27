Match Order For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble PLE Revealed

What order will the matches take place at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL?

Let’s find out!

Fightful Select is reporting the following match order for tonight’s highly-anticipated show:

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Michin, Zelina Vega, Shotzi, Alba Fyre, TBA



* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton



* WWE United States Champion Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens



* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, GUNTHER, Damian Priest, Kofi Kingston, Jimmy Uso, Santos Escobar, R-Truth, Carlito, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, TBA

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Royal Rumble 2024 results coverage.