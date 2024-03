NJPW announced two matches for their upcoming New Japan Cup 2024 Day 4 event set to take place on Monday, March 11th from the Item Ehime in Ehime, Japan.

You can check out the lineup below:

Singles Match

SANADA vs. Winner Of YOSHI-HASHI and KENTA in a New Japan Cup 2024 Second Round Match

Singles Match

Winner Of Shota Umino and Jack Perry vs. Winner Of Toru Yano and Yujiro Takahashi in a New Japan Cup 2024 Second Round Match