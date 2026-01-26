Matt Hardy Addresses Criticism Of TNA Impact’s AMC Premiere

Matt Hardy recently addressed criticism surrounding TNA IMPACT’s debut episode on AMC while speaking on his podcast, offering insight into how the network viewed the broadcast and acknowledging areas for improvement moving forward.

Hardy revealed that, internally, AMC executives were largely pleased with how the show came together—especially given that it marked the network’s first-ever foray into professional wrestling content. “I think overall, I do know that the AMC people were very happy with it. This was their first venture into pro wrestling sports content at all, in the big scheme of things, so they’re not very familiar with that. And I know they have hopes—they want to see more story, they want to see stories incorporated into this.”

According to Hardy, AMC representatives were particularly impressed by the sheer complexity of producing a live wrestling broadcast, noting that the behind-the-scenes chaos was eye-opening for those unfamiliar with the format. “I think the AMC people were blown away by the chaotic scene of doing a two-hour live wrestling show. Just seeing all the moving parts, everything that’s happening, stuff going on, changes on the fly, this, that, and the other thing. I think they were blown away and pretty impressed by that.”

Hardy also acknowledged that the premiere wasn’t without its challenges. Visa-related issues reportedly forced last-minute changes to the card, impacting the overall flow of the show. “I think there was some really good stuff on it. I also think there were some issues that happened with the visa situations that caused a lot of rebooking on the card. But once again, it was our first time out, and it wasn’t perfect. I think we could have maybe switched up the pacing on some things a little more. We could have kept things a little tighter.”

Looking ahead, Hardy emphasized the importance of fast-paced presentation in modern television, noting that wrestling must continuously adapt to changing viewer habits. “I think in television in 2026, nowadays, you have to keep a product that is boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. Viewers’ attention spans are so short as it is anyway. But we’re a work in progress, and I don’t think anybody is going to say that isn’t true. That’s part of this, because as we’ve said before, it is TNA, and we’re trying to grow into something bigger. It’s going to be a work in progress and a process, and I think we will get there.”

Despite the critiques and lessons learned, Hardy concluded that the overall sentiment backstage was one of relief and optimism after successfully delivering the historic debut. “When it was all said and done, I think everybody was just happy this first show happened.”