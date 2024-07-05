Matt Hardy Comments On Rumors Of Shane McMahon Reaching Out To AEW

Usually where there’s smoke there’s fire.

When it comes to the Shane McMahon/AEW rumors, that does not appear to be the case.

During the latest episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the pro wrestling legend claimed he heard the talk of Shane McMahon reaching out to AEW talent was untrue.

“He’s not,” Hardy said. “I heard from someone…none of that was true. It’s Matt Fiction, 100%, yeah. It would be wild.”

Hardy added, “Shane reached out to someone, I said like, ‘Why is all this talk of me and AEW, why’s this going on?’ People started texting me about it, and reached out to someone and asked them about it, which was interesting.”

For the full episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, visit Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.