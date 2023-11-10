Matt Hardy Compares Chris Jericho To Hulk Hogan

Chris Jericho is the Hulk Hogan of All Elite Wrestling.

Matt Hardy thinks so.

The pro wrestling legend spoke about Chris Jericho being to AEW what Hulk Hogan was to WCW during a recent episode of his official podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”

“He is the Hulk Hogan of AEW,” Hardy said of Jericho. “You know, whenever WCW made their run, and Hulk Hogan was this big name, and then eventually turned him heel.”

Hardy continued, “I mean, he kind of was the guy that was like, you know, behind the helm of the ship. I mean, he was the guy with all the star power.”

