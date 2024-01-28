Matt Hardy Explains What He Feels Can Take AEW To The Next Level

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke on his podcast, “the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including what he feels can take AEW to the next level:

“I think great, die hard wrestling matches, bangers, or five star matches are great, but they’re not the be all and end all,” Hardy said. “At the end of the day, I think the most important thing is storytelling and just having characters on your show, and AEW has some characters on their show that people are really invested in. MJF is one of the top ones that I think about that is homegrown, but I think it’s important to get as many of those characters that people are really invested in that they care about because they’re on a really intriguing journey and you want to see them overcome something. You want to see them reach some destination, whatever it may be, and I think that is how you grow your audience. I think that’s paramount. I think that’s more important than anything.”

In recent months, AEW has pushed more storylines on their television show. Tony Khan recently stated that the company may return to some of its early practices. He recently posted on X: “2024 @AEW is the next 2021 AEW.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)