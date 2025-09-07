Matt Hardy: “I Would Never Say Never” To Wrestling Edge And Christian Again

TNA World Tag Team Champion and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently addressed several topics on an episode of his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”

Among the subjects discussed was the possibility of having one final match alongside his brother, Jeff Hardy, against their legendary rivals, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.

Matt Hardy said, “I am not opposed to it. I don’t know if I would even want to brand it as that, because we might f**k ourselves. Because I think there are opportunities for matches between the Hardys versus Edge and Christian.

He continued, “The Hardys versus Team 3D, versus the Dudleys, it is going to be the last match ever for sure. And we know that, and we feel very comfortable and confident putting this label on the match because it is going to stand. But with Edge and Christian, I wouldn’t want to say last match yet for us. Like, I think there is a great potential to do something and have a series of matches with Edge and Christian that could be money makers.”

On whether it could happen in AEW:

“Maybe, it kind of all depends. We really like where we’re at now. Like, if we did this thing with TNA for a while. TNA is taking such great care of us. We get to do whatever the f**k we want outside of TNA, as long as we are loyal to their bookings and commit. So we’re doing real well from a monetary standpoint, with all our appearances and our cons. And I mean, we — there’s so much work.”

Matt added, “We have to say no to so much because we are offered so much. But it’s a great deal, and if we can do that and like, dip our toes into WWE, do a little bit with WWE? That all tracks and all works good, and we’re very happy with that. As far as doing something in AEW with them, I would never say never. Who knows, you know? It is what it is. And I would never say never. That’s one thing I have learned in pro wrestling.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)