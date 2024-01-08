Matt Hardy Looks Back On Facing Sting In Singles Action

AEW star Matt Hardy took to an episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the only singles match he had with “The Icon” Sting on the February 21, 2011 episode of TNA IMPACT.

Hardy said, “That was cool, to have a one on one with a guy that was one of your favorites growing up, very, very cool.” “I get that I have done that now with a lot of younger guys, but Sting was on such a level for so long in NWA and WCW. Then, to be in TNA in a different environment with different guys, so yeah, it was cool.”

“Adam Copeland just came in and he got to team with Sting, it was very cool to him. Its cool, I think we realize it because we’ve had younger guys tell us how much it means it to them, it’s like they’re checking something off their bucket list because they get to work with us. It’s still very cool to work with someone and compete with them on the same level when you grew up watching them as a child.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)