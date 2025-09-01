Matt Hardy Praises Edge & Christian Reunion, Talks Bound For Glory Match With Team 3D

TNA World Tag Team Champion and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently spoke with Joey Karni on the Angle podcast. They discussed various topics, including Adam Copeland and Christian Cage teaming up at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, as well as the emotions surrounding the Bound For Glory match between The Hardys and Team 3D.

Matt Hardy said, “It’s cool, it’s a very cool moment. Once again, this match at Bound for Glory, us vs. The Dudleyz/Team 3D, it is going to be the final time you see The Hardys and The Dudleyz in the ring together, and we’re going to make it a celebration of our 27-year rivalry.”

He continued, “I really do believe when this match ends at Bound for Glory, it’s going to be one of the most emotional TNA matches in all of TNA history. To see Adam and Jay back together, it is very cool because we’re so linked to those guys, I mean, we’re all brothers, we were the forefathers of the whole TLC movement.

Matt added, “So it is cool, I’m very happy they’re teaming up again.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)