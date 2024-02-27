Matt Hardy Praises Tony Khan For Hiring Jennifer Pepperman

AEW star Matt Hardy took to an episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he thinks it is very interesting and a positive for Tony Khan to bring someone like Jennifer Pepperman into the company because of her experience working for WWE.

Hardy said, “I think it’s very interesting.” “I think it’s a positive thing that Tony [Khan] is bringing someone that has been in the WWE format and the WWE writing room and the WWE structuring room, to bring them and give insight on AEW. I think it’s a positive.”

