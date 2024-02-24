Matt Hardy Praises What The Young Bucks Have Done With Their New Characters

AEW star Matt Hardy took to an episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he is really proud of what The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) has done with their new heel characters.

Hardy said, “Yeah, I think so. I know, right from the jump, they were working really hard to kind of carve out this role and figure out exactly how do we tweak our characters so we still retain the premise of what our characters are, but now we’re these snobby EVPs and can kind of flex our power. So they were really working hard to kind of carve it out, and I think they’ve got it down. I’m really proud of what they’ve done, and I think they’ve got something really unique and really special they can run with for a while.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)