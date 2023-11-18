Matt Hardy Reveals Who He Thinks The Devil Character Could Be In AEW

AEW star Matt Hardy took to an episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including who he believes is the Devil character in the company.

Hardy said, “If I had to guess, that would be my guess as well. I genuinely don’t [know]. I mean, that’s just like, from basic storytelling and just — from basic storytelling and which direction they would go, so yeah, I have no idea. [Adam Cole & MJF] bonded and their chemistry was so strong as they were doing that odd bedfellows tag team deal. They win the [ROH World Tag Team Championship] and they are best friends. They get through that World Title match, MJF retains. So, it’s really interesting. They have a very intriguing dichotomy.” “Adam, I feel, makes the most sense in the big scheme of things. Could it be The Kingdom [under the masks]? Could be those guys tied into it? Possibly, like in a faction, you have the Undisputed Kingdom ERA or whatever supergroup, which I don’t know, that doesn’t necessarily seem like it would fit perfectly in because I feel like everybody in that group needs to have some sort of personal issue with Max, and they’re not as strongly bonded or tied with Max. I do think it would be, most likely, Adam Cole would be my guess. I’m just not sure who the guys are going to be. I’m really curious of the direction that AEW goes with this.”

