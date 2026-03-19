Matt Hardy Talks WWE’s Direction For Cody Rhodes And WrestleMania 42

Pro wrestling legend and current TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy recently covered several topics on his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”

One key topic was the possibility of WWE making Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Champion again by having him defeat Drew McIntyre. Hardy also mentioned a potential matchup between Rhodes and Randy Orton for the title at WrestleMania 42.

Hardy said, “We had spoke about this a little one-on-one, I think. My guess is, the reason this shift happened is because tickets are pretty pricey. It is WrestleMania, it’s their biggest event of the year. They’re doing it again in Las Vegas, and we’ve covered all this stuff. But if they weren’t moving as fast as they hoped they would, maybe they said, ‘Hey, let’s go to our guy who’s our proven ticket seller,’ which is Cody. And maybe they even said, ‘Hey, Cody and Randy. You know, that is a match we could do. It’s a big match. They’ve got a history. We can play on that.’ Maybe they think someone is going to turn heel in this or whatever else. I have no idea which direction I’m going to take the story.”

On Rhodes being the face of WWE:

“But once again, Cody is like the face of WWE, and we’ve said that many times over. And even, I know you’ve said how, ‘We should not turn him heel as of now.’ Because he is the guy that is the proven top babyface. He has been selling tickets, he has been a draw. He has been the face of WWE, especially past the John Cena era. And I feel like that’s why they moved him back in. They said, ‘Well, let’s maybe take Drew out, and let’s put Cody in that spot and see if that helps push tickets and move more tickets.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)