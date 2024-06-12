Matt Hardy Teases Coming To NXT After TNA PPV This Weekend

The WWE and TNA Wrestling crossover teases continue.

Ahead of his TNA World Championship opportunity against Moose this weekend at TNA Against All Odds 2024 at the sold out Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, “BROKEN” Matt Hardy is the latest to join in the crossover teases mix.

Hardy, the former longtime WWE legend, surfaced on social media on Wednesday and shared a clip from the June 11 episode of WWE NXT where Cody Rhodes and Trick Williams teased talent from “different locker rooms” coming in to challenge for the WWE NXT World Championship.

“After I PROCURE the TNA Title of the World on Friday, I might just DELETE 24 OBNOXIOUS ANTS and also become the NXT Champion,” Hardy wrote via X today.

Jordynne Grace and Ash By Elegance are just some of the TNA talents to appear in NXT in recent weeks.

As noted, there have been strong rumors regarding NXT talent showing up at the aforementioned TNA Against All Odds 2024 show this coming Saturday night.