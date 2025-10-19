Matt Hardy Teases Possible Final Match With Edge And Christian

Pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy discussed various topics on an episode of his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, including The Hardy Boyz’s final match against The Dudley Boyz at TNA’s Bound For Glory.

Matt Hardy said, “We were all kind of in our feels a little bit. Because it was something that was epic, because it truly was the end of an era. It was the last time we would do this with these guys. The match has been taken off the table because they’re done.”

On coming to grips that it’s over:

“It’s sad. And in some ways, you kind of bereave the rivalry, I think. Because it’s just something that you’ll miss, and it’s just not there. You know, it’s so crazy. Because Jeff and I still internally — we’re 51 and 48, but internally we feel like we’re 21 and 18, and we feel great. We feel like we’re gonna do this forever. I know I was walking back with the boots, and someone said, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe you got their boots. You got their boots. Oh my god.’ Someone said, ‘I wish Edge and Christian could have been here.’ These are fans as we’re walking back. I said, ‘S**t. Edge and Christian’s boots might be next!’ Which popped the crowd right there.”

On a potential final Edge and Christian vs. Hardy Boys match:

“I mean yeah, the Hardys vs. Edge and Christian would be f**king huge. I say that with confidence, right now with where everybody is. Maybe. We’ll see. I mean, we’ll have to see how all the planets end up aligning.”

