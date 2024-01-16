Matt Riddle Discusses Being On A Better Field With Goldberg

Former WWE star Matt Riddle recently appeared on an episode of the Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg had heat, but after they were stuck in a plane together coming back from Saudi, he believes they are now on a better field.

Riddle said, “Bill Goldberg, we had our heat, and then we were on stuck a plane together, coming back from Saudi. And we bumped shoulders a couple of times, and I wouldn’t say we’re the best of friends. But I think we are on a better field now. In wrestling, you’re gonna have to work with people, and like, we have to walk a fine line and talking trash and getting heat and stirring the thing because that’s the thing we do. We’re trying to make you feel something we’re trying to make you entertained. We want you to think it’s real. Like, that’s kind of what I tried to blur the line. And unfortunately, sometimes I’ve blurred the line too much, you know?”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.