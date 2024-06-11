Matt Riddle Reveals He Has Been In Talks With TNA, Teases WWE And AEW

Former WWE star Matt Riddle recently spoke with River City Con on a number of topics including how he has been in talks with TNA Wrestling about possibly joining the company or working with them sometime in the future, but he may end up back in WWE as well or in AEW.

Riddle said, “WWE return, you never know. AEW, you never know. Right now, I work a lot with New Japan and MLW. I’ve been in talks with TNA. I’ve been in talks with everybody, to be honest. Right now, I’m focusing on myself. I just had a child. I have a six-month year old son, plus three other kids. My twin girls are 14 and my other son is 11. I have quite the roster. I’m just focusing on that because the last decade or longer, I’ve been wrestling and training. I’ve been on the indies, and that’s basically what I’m doing now, but I get paid a little more, I get to do [appearances], and I get a little more time with my family.”

You can check out Riddle’s comments in the video below.

