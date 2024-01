Former WWE star Maven recently appeared on an episode of Cafe De Rene, where he talked about a number of topics including potentially appearing in the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Maven said, “If it’s happening, I haven’t gotten the call yet. I know people want me. ‘It’d be a great spot.’ I haven’t got the call yet, I haven’t heard anything.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



