Maven Explains Why Triple H Was The Wrestler He Hated Facing Most

Former WWE star Maven has opened up about one of the most stressful rivalries of his career—working in the ring with Triple H. In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Maven reflected on the wrestlers he least enjoyed facing and saved “The Game” for last.

According to Maven, his issue wasn’t personal animosity or backstage tension—it was the enormous pressure that came with stepping into the ring with someone who wielded both in-ring excellence and significant backstage influence.

“Being in the ring with Hunter was like taking an ultimate exam. Success meant your career would skyrocket, and failure could lead to losing a career altogether.”

Maven explained that while Triple H was one of the locker room, his position as Vince McMahon’s son-in-law and a powerful figure within WWE made every match feel like a make-or-break moment. Impress him, Maven said, and opportunities would open up—citing the careers of Randy Orton and Batista as examples. Fail, and the consequences could be severe.

“Impress him, and the sky’s the limit… Fail him—think of, well, me.”

Despite the anxiety, Maven was careful to balance his criticism with respect. He acknowledged that Triple H was not only intimidating politically, but also one of the best in-ring performers of his era, which only heightened the stakes.

“Aside from the backstage power, there was truly no one better in the ring than Hunter… Triple H was also one of my favorite opponents.”

Still, the emotional toll was heavy. Maven admitted that every time he wrestled Triple H, the pressure followed him all day.

“Every time I wrestled Triple H, I walked around the entire day with a pit in my stomach.”

The comments offer a rare, candid look at how power dynamics behind the scenes can directly impact a performer’s confidence and career trajectory—especially during WWE’s most competitive era.