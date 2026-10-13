Max Caster Breaks Silence After TNA Cuts Ties With Him

Former AEW star Max Caster has publicly addressed his controversial TNA Wrestling debut at Bound For Glory 2026, apologizing to company officials while defending his intentions behind the entrance rap that led to his departure.

Caster made his first TNA appearance during Sunday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view, answering an open challenge from Moose in a losing effort.

However, his debut quickly attracted criticism after he referenced the recent attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during his customary entrance rap. “I drop bombs. You don’t even have to fly to Riyadh,” Caster said.

The remark prompted backlash due to the recent deadly attacks, leading TNA to issue an official apology and announce that it would no longer be working with Caster.

In a video subsequently published on Instagram, Caster addressed the situation for the first time, thanking TNA President Carlos Silva for his professionalism and acknowledging why the company decided to end their working relationship. “Just to address all the TNA stuff, I want to say thank you to Carlos Silva. I talked to him in person. He was very generous, very professional, even after all this stuff happened. And I understand why he did what he did. It’s his show. He’s got to protect TNA, and I went too far for him.”

Caster also apologized to those within TNA who supported his appearance, including individuals who helped secure his opportunity with the promotion. “So I want to apologize to him and everybody else in the office. I want to apologize to anyone who vouched for me to get that spot. I feel like I let those people down. Thank you to Moose for sharing your platform with me, and I wish things didn’t turn out the way they did. But I’m proud of that match, and I’m sorry for how things have ended up.”

While expressing regret over the consequences, Caster maintained that his entrance raps are intended to entertain audiences rather than deliberately upset people. “And then, for anybody who’s offended, I just want everybody to know that when I do these raps, it’s never to offend people. It’s only to entertain. So, in my mind, it’s entertainment value first, and then, if you’re offended by it, that’s your right. So I can’t apologize for anyone being offended, but just know that it’s not my intention to make people upset.”

Caster went on to suggest that generating a strong reaction was part of his role as a performer, although he acknowledged that his approach had consequences. “If it gets a reaction, I think I did my job. It was a very relevant part of the show and highly talked about, so I feel good about that. But the consequences of everything, I’m accepting that. I can accept the facts of that.”

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion also admitted feeling embarrassed that his opportunity with TNA ended after just one appearance. “And then, to anybody who is asking if I’m good, I’m good. I’m just embarrassed about how all this happened. You don’t want it to be one match and then that’s it, you get fired. But again, that’s the reality of the situation. I’m accepting it, and that’s life.”

Caster concluded by saying he intends to move forward, although he remains uncertain about his next career move. “And in life, sometimes you gotta man up and just accept it and move on. So whatever’s next, I don’t know, but we’ll see. Thank you to everybody who’s reaching out and supporting.”

Caster’s departure brings his brief association with TNA to an end following a single match at Bound For Glory.

Despite apologizing to the promotion and those who supported his appearance, Caster stopped short of apologizing to viewers who were offended by the remark, maintaining that causing offense was never his intention.

His next destination in professional wrestling remains unknown.