Maxxine Dupri Talks New Attitude Since Winning Women’s IC Title

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion and Alpha Academy member Maxxine Dupri spoke with KRON 4 about various topics, including her new, more aggressive attitude since becoming champion.

Dupri said, “You know, I think that winning this title really struck something in me, and it just changed the type of wrestler that I want to be. I want to be a killer. I want to come out, I want to be a force to be reckoned with. I don’t want to be constantly feeling like, ‘Okay, no matter what happens, how am I going to survive this?’ I want to feel like I know I can survive this, and what tools am I going to use to do that? And I feel like I finally achieved finding what Nattie always calls ‘Finding your F-you. And it’s like, I found that. And it’s like, ‘Hit me one more time and you’re gonna find out.’”

On her reaction to winning the title:

“Listen, I was as shocked as everyone else that little Miss Maxxine was winning. It was like, when I went up for that crossbody, the feeling that I had and the way that the crowd was. And when AJ came out and like, the shock in my core when AJ came out. I was like, ‘Oh… this is my night. I can do this.’ And climbing up to the top, and getting to watch Becky turn around and then hit her with that crossbody. Seriously, the tightest pin I could possibly do, and I won this? I was like — I’m still shocked. Like, how did I do that? I don’t know. I was truly shocked to my core. And I’m still shocked. [laughs]”

