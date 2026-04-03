Mayor Glenn Jacobs Announced As Grand Marshal For Food City 500 Race

The following press release was issued:

Mayor Glenn Jacobs (WWE Hall of Famer KANE) and NFL Quarterback Joshua Dobbs to Serve as Food City 500 Race Dignitaries

Food City announced Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs as Grand Marshal for the 35th Food City 500 race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 12, 2026.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs, formerly WWE Superstar ‘Kane’ and WWE Hall of Famer, expressed excitement about serving as Grand Marshal for the event.

Joshua Dobbs, professional football quarterback and aerospace engineering graduate, will serve as the Honorary Starter at the Food City 500.

Food City is gearing up for the 35th running of the April 12th Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Earlier today, company officials announced that Knox County Mayor, Glenn Jacobs, who is more commonly known as WWE superstar KANE, will serve as the event Grand Marshal, delivering the starting command for the Sunday clash. NFL quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who earned MVP honors during the Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol in 2016 when Tennessee defeated Virginia Tech at Bristol Motor Speedway, will serve as the event Honorary Starter, waving the green flag to start the race.

Jacobs was born in Spain, while his family was stationed there with the U.S. Air Force. He grew up in Missouri and earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Northeast Missouri State University, where he played both football and basketball on a full scholarship. Before entering public service, Jacobs had a successful career in professional wrestling, becoming a WWE Superstar known as KANE. Over two decades, he won numerous titles and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. Elected Mayor of Knox County in 2018 and reelected in 2022, Jacobs has worked to make Knox County the best place to live, work, and raise a family. Mayor Jacobs and his wife of more than 30 years, Crystal, live in Knox County with their family, including two daughters, two sons-in-law, two grandchildren, and four dogs.

“This is awesome! I’m honored to serve as Grand Marshal and be a part of the unforgettable atmosphere that makes the Food City 500 one of the best events in motorsports,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

Dobbs, a native of Alpharetta, Georgia, is a professional football quarterback known for his intelligence, resilience, and adaptability both on and off the field. A four-year Letterman, Team Captain, Torchbearer at the University of Tennessee, where he played for the Tennessee Volunteers, Dobbs earned recognition not only for his dual-threat ability at quarterback but also for his academic excellence as an aerospace engineering major. Selected in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, he has built a reputation as a dependable and quick-learning leader, capable of stepping into complex systems and making an impact. Throughout his NFL journey as a nine year veteran, Dobbs has contributed to multiple teams, including the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, and Minnesota Vikings, often under challenging circumstances that showcased his poise and preparation. Off the field, his passions extend far beyond football—he has interned with NASA, earned his private pilot license, and is working toward his instrument rating, further reflecting his love of aviation and exploration. Known as “The Passtronaut,” Dobbs embodies the rare combination of athlete, scholar, and innovator, inspiring others through his pursuit of excellence in every arena he enters.

“I’m incredibly honored to be named the Honorary Starter for the Food City 500,” Dobbs said. “Growing up, you learn to appreciate moments where preparation meets opportunity—and this is one of those special opportunities to be part of such an iconic race. This will be my first visit back to the racetrack since I played in front of 156K fans in the ‘Battle of Bristol’ in 2016. The energy, the passion of the fans, and the tradition there are unmatched, and I’m excited to help kick things off in a way that celebrates both competition and community.”

Driven by a strong sense of service, Dobbs is also well known for his work in the community. Recognized as a “Hometown Hero,” exemplifying the Volunteer Spirit, he established the ASTROrdinary Dobbs Foundation, Inc., on March 2, 2022. The foundation is an extension of Dobbs’ commitment to support various non-profit groups, including the Boys and Girls Club, the Children’s Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center, the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, the Emerald Youth Foundation, Girls, Inc. of TN Valley, Horizons National, Knoxville HonorAir, MUSE Knoxville, the Pittsburgh Police Jr. Chess Club, and the Wounded Warrior Project. He was recently recognized as the 2024 Watkins Man of the Year and a 2023 Forbes Class of 30 Under 30 Local Leader – Cleveland. Additionally, he has served as a national spokesperson for the Autodesk “Make It Real” Program, the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, and the Go Create It 21-Day Empathy Challenge. Professionally, collegiately, and personally, Joshua Dobbs embodies leadership, talent, citizenship, and stewardship, serving as a Torchbearer of these attributes for the University of Tennessee, the NFL, and the ASTROrdinary Dobbs Foundation.

Food City serves as the title sponsor of the spring NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 and fall Food City 300 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. Celebrating 35 years of racing, the supermarket retailer is Bristol Motor Speedway’s longest running sponsor and the second longest in NASCAR. The Food City 500 gets under way at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 12, 2026 (FS1, PRN Radio, Sirius XM Radio).

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 164 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama. Visit foodcity.com for more information.