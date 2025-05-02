Mayu Iwatani Signs With Marigold After Leaving STARDOM

Japanese pro wrestling veteran Mayu Iwatani has officially departed STARDOM after a fourteen-year tenure with the promotion.
Marigold announced via their official Twitter (X) account that Iwatani has signed with the company and will make her debut at their event on Sunday, May 4, at Korakuen Hall. The show will stream live on Wrestle Universe starting at 5:30 AM ET.
The Joshi Puroresu Icon has stepped into the Golden Garden! Join us LIVE on May 4 from Korakuen Hall on Wrestle Universe!
6:30PM JST
5:30AM Eastern
2:30AM Pacific
10:30AM BSThttps://t.co/vDwXf9pjwZ#pw_mg pic.twitter.com/GvGbpvecDn
