Mayu Iwatani Signs With Marigold After Leaving STARDOM

PWMania.com Staff
Japanese pro wrestling veteran Mayu Iwatani has officially departed STARDOM after a fourteen-year tenure with the promotion.

Marigold announced via their official Twitter (X) account that Iwatani has signed with the company and will make her debut at their event on Sunday, May 4, at Korakuen Hall. The show will stream live on Wrestle Universe starting at 5:30 AM ET.

