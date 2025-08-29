Melina Returns To Singles Action In Paris After Three-Year Absence

Former WWE Women’s and Divas Champion Melina has officially returned to in-ring action — and she did so with a win in Paris, France.

Competing at the #DragAttackParis event on Friday, Melina defeated Jazze Parry and JGU in a three-way match, marking her successful return to competition. The bout was her first singles match in three years.

Ahead of the event, Melina reflected on her personal connection to the city, sharing on social media, “Back in Paris 🇫🇷❤️ As a kid, I dreamed of this city. My 1st WWE trip here was so short it broke my heart—but Paris stayed w/me. Now I return, not just to enjoy the magic of France, but to wrestle again in the city where I won my 2nd title. Merci, Paris. Je t’aime.”

Melina’s last singles outing took place in May 2022 for WrestlePro, where she fell short against Rick Cataldo.

Her victory in Paris marks her first singles win since returning to the ring and continues to highlight her enduring legacy as a three-time WWE Women’s Champion and two-time Divas Champion.