Mercedes Mone Addresses Rumors Surrounding Her AEW Hiatus

Mercedes Mone has finally addressed the rumors surrounding her absence from AEW, explaining that her nearly six-month hiatus had nothing to do with injuries, contract disputes, or plans to leave the company.

The former champion made her surprise return on the June 3, 2026 edition of AEW Dynamite, appearing as Alex Windsor’s mystery opponent in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Debuting a new entrance theme, Mercedes picked up a victory in her return match and advanced in the tournament.

Following her comeback, Mercedes took to her official website to reflect on her time away from the ring and explain why she stepped back from AEW for much of 2026.

“I’m back, and I feel better than ever. Almost six months away. I’ve never had a break that long that wasn’t due to injury, and after 16 years, it was the first time I got to truly relax and have no worries.”

According to Mercedes, the extended break gave her an opportunity to recharge after more than a decade and a half in professional wrestling. However, she quickly realized just how much she missed performing.

“But one thing I realized during that time away I missed wrestling so much. Especially AEW.”

While she was away, speculation about her future became a frequent topic among fans and online commentators. Mercedes acknowledged the rumors and made it clear that most of them were completely unfounded.

“While I was gone, I saw all the rumors.

‘Oh, she’s pregnant.’

‘Oh, contract issues.’

‘Oh, she’s leaving.’

‘Oh, this.’

‘Oh, that.’

Oh… NOTHING.”

Mercedes also pushed back against the constant scrutiny that often follows high-profile wrestlers whenever they step away from television.

“Can I enjoy my vacation in peace? Can a woman have a period and be bloated? Can I enjoy my time off without speculation and rumors?”

The AEW star went on to joke about the impatience of wrestling fans, suggesting that many struggle to simply enjoy surprises and let storylines unfold naturally.

“One thing I also learned is there’s nobody more impatient than wrestling fans. Y’all are the type of people who look up the ending of a movie before finishing it. You love not being surprised. You love not being present and fully in the moment because you’re so caught up in the fantasy.”

With her return now official and her tournament journey underway, Mercedes made it clear that fans no longer have to wonder about her status.

“But now the wait is over.”

Mercedes’ comeback immediately adds another major name to AEW’s women’s division and strengthens the field for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. After months of speculation and uncertainty, she appears refreshed, motivated, and ready to resume her pursuit of championship gold.

Now that she’s back in AEW, all eyes will be on whether her return run can culminate in Owen Hart Tournament success and a return to the top of the company’s women’s division.