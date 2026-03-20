Mercedes Mone Announces She’ll Be Returning To AEW Soon

Top AEW star Mercedes Moné has been absent from AEW television since she appeared in a vignette on the January 10th episode of Collision, where she announced that she would be “taking a break” after losing the TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale. Since then, she has been touring independent promotions.

In a recent interview on IL61, Moné revealed that her return date is approaching, and she will soon be back home in AEW.

Moné said (per X user Yasavva), “I’m returning (to AEW) really really soon. But right now I am on my Moné Madness Tour all over Europe. First it started in Mexico, now here in Italy, next stop is Paris, then London, then Poland, then Winnipeg. After that Mama is gonna return home.”

The final event in Winnipeg will be the WPW Fight at the Museum on March 31st, where she will defend the WPW Women’s Championship. This event is scheduled just one day before AEW hosts a live episode of Dynamite and a Collision taping at the Canada Life Centre.

Moné recently lost the AEW TBS Championship to Nightingale at New Year’s Smash. She has relinquished several of her independent titles and currently holds six championships: the Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship, the PTW Women’s Championship, the Bodyslam Women’s Championship, the WPW Women’s Championship, the APAC Women’s Championship, and the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Championship.