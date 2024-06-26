Mercedes Mone Confirmed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will host the Forbidden Door go-home edition of Dynamite tonight from Buffalo, NY, and has already announced several details for the event.

Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland will face Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun), Jay White will face Rey Fenix in the first round of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, MJF will make an appearance, and Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta) will face Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi, Titan, and Hiromu Takahashi).

Saraya, Anna Jay, and Harley Cameron will compete against Toni Storm, Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa, Daniel Garcia will speak, and Kyle O’Reilly will face Zack Sabre Jr. There is a new addition to the lineup.

Overnight, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone would appear on the show. The top star will defend her AEW TBS Title against NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title-versus-title match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday.