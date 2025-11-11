Mercedes Mone Crowned #1 In 2025 PWI Women’s 250

Two of AEW’s biggest stars have taken the top spots in this year’s Pro Wrestling Illustrated (PWI) Women’s 250 rankings. Mercedes Moné has been named the #1 female wrestler in the world, with “Timeless” Toni Storm securing the #2 position. Both are featured on the cover of the 2025 issue, marking a major moment for AEW’s women’s division.

This year’s list marks the 18th annual edition of PWI’s prestigious women’s rankings, celebrating the top female performers across the global wrestling landscape. What began in 2008 as the “Female 50” has grown into a comprehensive “Women’s 250”, reflecting the incredible growth and diversity of women’s wrestling around the world.

PWI issued the following statement accompanying the 2025 rankings:

MAKING THE “WOMEN’S 250”

For the 18th consecutive year, Pro Wrestling Illustrated presents its ranking of the top performers from the wide world of women’s wrestling. The second in our annual triad of ranked lists — along with the flagship PW1500 and Tag Team 100 — the “Women’s 250” began life in 2008 as the “Female 50” and has since expanded to encompass the many talented performers competing in women’s divisions and promotions.

EVALUATION PERIOD:

October 1, 2024 – September 30, 2025

CRITERIA:

In-Ring Achievement: Win-loss records, championships, tournaments won.

Influence: Visibility and prestige within a promotion and/or the industry.

Technical Ability: Variety of moves, match quality, and in-ring storytelling.

Competition: Success against the most varied and highest-quality opponents.

Activity: Minimum of 10 singles matches (non-tag), or at least six singles matches across separate months.

Both Moné and Storm have enjoyed standout years in AEW — with Moné’s championship victories and cross-promotional appearances elevating her global profile, and Storm’s “Timeless” persona redefining character-driven storytelling in women’s wrestling.

Their placement at the top of the 2025 PWI Women’s 250 not only underscores AEW’s growing influence in women’s wrestling but also highlights the depth of talent shaping the modern era of the sport.